Angola: 208-Carat Diamond Extracted From Lulo Mine

1 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Lucapa Diamond Company announced on Wednesday the extraction of a 208-carat Type II diamond from the Lulo mine located at Capenda Camulemba municipality, eastern Lunda Norte Province.

According to the diamond company, the stone extracted from block 31 is the 39th diamond with over 100 carat and the second diamond to be recovered in the Lulo mine in October, after the 123-carat Type lla diamond uncovered on block 19.

With a concession of 3,000 cubic metres, Lulo mine employs 630 people and the company has invested an estimated 38 million US dollars since 2018.

Since it began operating in 2010, the mine has shown high potential in terms of quality and quantity reaching the highest value per carat in the world in the first year of operation in the region of 2,985 dollars (3,005 euros).

Lulo is also the mine where the largest diamond yet found in Angola was extracted, with 404, 2 carats sold in May 2016 for 16 million US dollars, further valued 34 million US dollars after being polished and turned into jewelry.

The consortium is composed of the Angolan companies Endiama E.P with 32%, Rosas e Pétalas with 28%, and the Australian company Lucapa Diamond with 40%. HD/MRA/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.