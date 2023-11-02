Angola: Minister Emphasizes Training to Empower Young Women

Viana — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Woman Promotion, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, on Wednesday said the academic and professional training are the key elements to empower young women and teenagers.

The minister made the statement at the training held by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Luanda, which brought together 60 women from the Angolan capital.

The initiative is part of the female empowerment for the development of gender equality, entrepreneurship, hygiene management and menstrual health, and takes place until November 6.

The minister announced that the training would also be held in other provinces, with Lunda Sul scheduled for November 6.

The event chaired by Cabo Verdean international consultant Lara Almeida, is being attended by different women from various civil society and religious organizations.

Speaking to the press, the UNFPA representative in Angola, Mady Biaye, said it is the task of this UN agency to support initiatives to improve sexual and reproductive health, as well as the empowerment of women around the world.

The UNFPA is a United Nations agency that works to promote the right of everyone to enjoy a sexual and reproductive life and the empowerment of women around the world. AA/HDC/OHA/MRA/AMP