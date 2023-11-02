Angola Calls for End to Cuba Embargo

Luanda — Angola reiterated on Wednesday at the United Nations (UN) its call for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo, as well as the unilateral and coercive measures the United States of America (USA) has imposed on Cuba.

According to Angola's Permanent Representative to the UN, Francisco da Cruz, these measures threaten and violate fundamental human rights, including the right to self-determination.

The Angolan diplomat explained that the embargo prevents the achievement of an adequate standard of living, taking into account the current global economic and food crises that require a multilateral approach and international solidarity.

According to a press release, the diplomat was speaking at the plenary meeting of the General Assembly on the "Need to End the Economic, Commercial and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America against Cuba".

Francisco da Cruz said the embargo is one of the most burning diplomatic issues today, due to its longevity, contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and human rights.

The diplomat added that this is evidenced by the successive debates in various international forums, including the United Nations, where the member states have repeatedly voted overwhelmingly in favor of an immediate and unconditional end to the embargo.

"For more than 60 years, Cuba has suffered the effects and consequences of this situation, which penalizes the Cuban population by preventing the implementation of social and economic programmes and the country's integration into the International Trade System," Cruz said.

The Angolan ambassador underscored that Cuba continues to face major economic and social challenges due to import restrictions, discriminatory conditions and barriers along with imposed measures that are not compatible with the multilateral trade system.

In some circumstances, added the diplomat, the country has limited access to acquiring suitable equipment, technology and pharmaceutical products, having to resort to intermediaries or substitutes at exorbitant prices and of inferior quality.

The diplomat recalled that the embargo against Cuba is preventing the country from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and relegating it to unacceptable levels of underdevelopment.

Francisco Cruz reiterated Angola's commitment to continue to support all relevant United Nations initiatives and resolutions to end this embargo on Cuba, based on respect and fulfillment of the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

The diplomat encouraged the US and Cuba to redouble their diplomatic efforts, in constructive and transparent dialogue to reach a comprehensive political understanding to promote mutually beneficial cooperation. FMA/VIC/AMP