Africa: Huracanes FC - Equatorial Guinea's Rising Force

In the realm of African women's football, a new force has emerged, and its name is Huracanes FC. The Equatorial Guinean club is on the brink of making history as they prepare for the CAF Women's Champions League, Cote d'Ivoire 2023.

Huracanes FC's journey to the Champions League finals was nothing short of remarkable. With two wins, six points, and an impressive tally of 8 goals scored, they defied all odds to emerge as the queens of the Union of Football Federation of Central Africa (UNIFFAC) zone.

Considered dark horses from the onset, Huracanes dethroned Congolese giants TP Mazembe to secure their ticket to the CAF Women's Champions League.

Their campaign started with a bang as they defeated the previous champions, TP Mazembe Ladies, with a score of 3-2 in the opening match.

The real turning point came when Huracanes faced Congolese rivals Epah Ngamba. The tournament's MVP, Elena Obono, displayed her brilliance, opening the scoring in the 17th minute. She went on to secure a hat-trick, demonstrating her incredible goal-scoring ability.

The convincing 5-1 victory in the UNIFFAC zone marked their ascendancy as a dominant force in Central Africa.

Huracanes FC faces tough competition in Group A of the CAF Women's Champions League, with strong opponents like Mamelodi Sundowns, ASFAR Club, and Ampem Darkoa.

The challenge is substantial, but Huracanes are determined to make their presence felt and prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in African women's football.

Huracanes FC Group Stage Schedule:

06 November 2023: Huracanes FC vs AS Mande | 20:00 GMT - San Pedro

Huracanes FC vs AS Mande | 20:00 GMT - San Pedro 09 November 2023: ASFAR Club vs Huracanes FC | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro

ASFAR Club vs Huracanes FC | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro 12 November 2023: Ampem Darkoa vs Huracanes FC | 20:00 GMT - Korhogo

Key Figures:

Head Coach: Rondo Severino

Coach Severino's guidance and tactics have been pivotal in Huracanes' journey to the Champions League. Under his leadership, the team has showcased exceptional talent and determination.

Key player: Elena Obono

Obono is the player to watch from the Huracanes team after being named the Best Player of the Union of Football Federation of Central Africa (UNIFFAC) qualifying tournament. She was also the top scorer of the competition with the highlight being her hat-trick in the 5-1 win over AS Epah- Ngamba of Congo.