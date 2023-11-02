Africa: JKT Queens Set for Decisive Debut

In the bustling world of African women's football, a new contender has emerged, eager to make its mark on the grand stage of the CAF Women's Champions League.

JKT Queens, the debutantes hailing from Tanzania, earned their place in the upcoming tournament in Cote d'Ivoire through sheer determination and resilience.

Their remarkable journey to this point was solidified when they clinched their spot through a tense penalty shootout victory over Ethiopia's Commercial Bank during the CECAFA regional qualifiers.

However, JKT Queens' historical feat is not just defined by their qualification but by their unwavering spirit. The final against Commercial Bank ended in a goalless draw after extra time, a testament to their resilience.

They exhibited nerves of steel during the penalty shootout, converting all five spot-kicks and securing their spot at the competition in Cote d'Ivoire.

JKT Queens have proven their mettle at the regional level, but they now face the sternest test in the CAF Women's Champions League.

In their group, they will go head-to-head with formidable opponents, including South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Morocco's Sporting Club Casablanca, and tournament hosts Athletico Abidjan.

As they step onto the continental stage, they aim to make a lasting impression, showing that they belong among Africa's best.

Group Stage Fixture Schedule:

05 November 2023: JKT Queens vs Mamelodi Sundowns | 18:00 GMT - Korhogo

08 November 2023: Athletico Abidjan vs JKT Queens | 18:00 GMT - Korhogo

11 November 2023: Sporting Club Casablanca vs JKT Queens | 20:00 GMT - San Pedro

Key Figures: