Africa: ASFAR r Club Face Challenging Task of Defending the Title

The CAF Women's Champions League, Cote d'Ivoire 2023, is upon us, and reigning champions ASFAR Club from Morocco are geared up to defend their crown.

Having qualified for each edition since the tournament's inception in 2021, ASFAR Club returns with the aim of securing back-to-back titles.

ASFAR Club holds a distinguished record in the CAF Women's Champions League as this year marks their third consecutive appearance in the tournament.

In 2022, they clinched the title by defeating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns with an impressive score of 4-0 in Rabat.

The defending champions are in Group B, pitted against formidable opponents: Ampem Darkoa from Ghana, Huracanes FC from Equatorial Guinea, and AS Mande from Mali.

The journey to defend their title will not be without challenges. Facing strong opponents in Group B, ASFAR Club must navigate their way through a competitive field.

Ampem Darkoa, Huracanes FC, and AS Mande are determined to test the defending champions, and the competition promises to be intense.

As ASFAR Club aim to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back CAF Women's Champions League titles, they have the skill, experience, and determination to do just that.

Their track record suggests that they are a team to reckon with. They are not just aiming to defend their title; they aspire to become the first team in competition history to successfully defend their crown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ASFAR Club's journey in the CAF Women's Champions League has been marked by remarkable achievements as they have won five successive games in a single tournament, a unique feat in the competition's history.

Furthermore, their dominance extends to their domestic league, where they have clinched ninth consecutive titles.

Group Stage Fixtures:

06 November 2023: ASFAR Club vs Ampem Darkoa | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro

ASFAR Club vs Ampem Darkoa | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro 09 November 2023: ASFAR Club vs Huracanes FC | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro

ASFAR Club vs Huracanes FC | 17:00 GMT - San Pedro 12 November 2023: AS Mande vs ASFAR Club | 20:00 GMT - San Pedro

Key Figures:

Coach: Abdellah Hidamou - Hidamou has been the mastermind of the ASFAR successes that has seen several players called to the various national teams of the Morocco. Despite being the leader of the side that holds the title of the competition, the astute trainer is aware of the threat posed by their opponents.

"We respect all opponents. All the teams participating in the final stages of the competition are of good level, and the proof is their victory in the local championships, as well as their qualification at the regional level," the award winning coach said.

"The chances of all teams are equal, given their great competitiveness. The teams that are more realistic and approach the rounds of the competition with the required seriousness will be the closest to the title."

Key Player: Grizlane Chebbak

Grizlane Chebbak, the team's captain, is the standout player for ASFAR Club. Her experience, both in the World Cup and with her club, makes her an indispensable asset. With a record of several goals for the club, she brings the necessary experience to lead her team to success.