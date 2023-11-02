Kenya: Airtel Money Reduces Mobile to Bank Transfer Charges

2 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Airtel Money has today cut its mobile money transaction charges from mobile to banks.

The changes will apply to Paybill, bulk payments, and wallet-to-bank charges.

For instance, a customer transferring between Sh70,001 and Sh150,000 will pay Sh30 less at Sh105 now than at Sh135 previously.

The exchange of amounts in the range of Sh101 to Sh500 has also been reduced to Sh4 from Sh12.

"This move reaffirms our continuous commitment in supporting our customers especially with the prevailing economic challenges," said Airtel Money Kenya MD Anne Kinuthia-Otieno.

"Airtel Money will continue providing flexible and personalized solutions while at the same time delivering exceptional services and value for their money."

Zero charges on utility bills, such as electricity, will remain.

