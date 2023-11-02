Kenya: KRA Says Travelers' Used Personal Items Are Exempt From Custom Duties

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has said that travelers using personal items or effects are exempt from custom duties.

New goods of up to Sh75,000 ($500) for each traveler are also exempt from import tax if they are declared and accompanied by baggage.

"KRA is in the process of reviewing this regulation to a higher limit and this shall be communicated to the public in due course," KRA said in a notice.

This comes after an uproar over KRA's directive seeking to tax used or new personal or household items worth Sh75,000 and higher.

Nelson Koech, who is the National Assembly Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations Chair, said some unscrupulous KRA staff are taking advantage of the directive to harass travelers, denting the country's image.

"KRA is committed to continuous improvement and is in the process of upgrading the use of technology to enhance non-intrusive inspection of baggage at all points of entry," the taxman added.

"Part of this process is to ensure that prohibited and restricted goods are screened out for security purposes."