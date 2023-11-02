Kenya: Alcoblow to Be Introduced in Major Highways Ahead of Festivities

2 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The traffic department of the National Police Service (NPS) has announced that they will introduce alcoblow machines along major highways across the country ahead of the festive season to tame traffic road accidents.

Erick Kiragu Superintendent of Police from Traffic Headquarters in Nairobi says it will be the only deterrent to drunk driving.

"We must be ready to save lives on our roads and using alcoblow is one of the ways that will help the police to deal with drink drivers," he said

Kiragu said Kenya loses up to 4,500 lives annually due to road carnages and there is a need to be more vigilant during this festive period.

Speaking on Thursday in Kisumu during a road safety campaign exercise in Kondele, Kiragu said traffic police will also conduct checks on both private and public service vehicles to ensure they are compliant.

"More often police only flag down public vehicles for inspection, but this time round, more flagging will be on private cars to check on their conditions," he said.

Isaac Silali who is the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) Manager in Kisumu said they will keep carrying out such joint exercises with the police and road users to ensure that there is safety on the roads.

"Driver behavior change requires a prolonged approach and we are trying time and again to work towards that," he said.

Silali said they will use the Remembrance Day of those who have been killed in road accidents to change the behaviors of drivers.

"It is our hope that through such engagement with the drivers they will be able to remain vigilant while on the road and avert fatalities," he said.

Matatu operators, those from boda boda and tuk tuk riders applauded the exercise saying they would work closely with those in the traffic department so as to ensure the safety of travelers.

