Kenya: Heroic Helicopter Rescue Saves Lives in Samburu Floods

Nairobi — A helicopter team performed a daring rescue of individuals trapped in a lorry that had been carried away by floods in Samburu County.

The lorry had been swept away due to the heavy rainfall in the area.

The Kenya Meteorological Department dubbed the rescue a "heroic" one as all occupants of the truck were safely rescued.

The meteorological department has consistently issued warnings about heavy rainfall in various regions of the country.

In its most recent advisory, it cautioned that the heavy rains were expected to impact several areas, including the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast, and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi County.