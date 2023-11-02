Kenya: Police Arrest Leader of 10-Man Gang That Gang-Raped Residents of Village in Nyamira

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested one of the masterminds of a 10-man gang that laid a seven hour seige of Kierira village in Keroka, Nyamira County violently robbing and gang raping residents including a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) and a High School principal.

The suspect who has since been identified by police as Joseph Otieno Kevuva was arrested in Kondele, Kisumu following a crackdown by police.

"In the abominable incident that involved the attack of over 13 victims found within the homestead, assorted mobile phones, over Sh130, 000 in cash and more hundreds of thousands withdrawn from ATM banks were stolen," read an X app post shared by DCI.

DCI says a female nominated MCA, a Principal at a local high school, a CEC attached to the county government of Nyamira, a Kenya Prisons officer and a nurse at Nyamira County Hospital fell victim to the bizarre incident.

The gun wielding gang, police say, issued death threats alongside beating the victims before escaping with valuables in an incident that happened between 9pm and 4 am on the fateful night.

Police now say Kevuva who was tracked down in Kisumu's Kondele slums where he was arrested will play a cardinal role in helping with the investigations even as police intensify their search in an attempt to round up the other nine suspects who still remain at large.