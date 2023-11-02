Kenya: Bolt Ordered to Pay Driver Sh1 Million Over Unlawful Termination of Contract

Nairobi — Bolt has been directed by the Transport Licensing Appeals Board to pay its driver Sh1 million after his contract was terminated unlawfully.

The ride-hailing platform has also been ordered to restore the driver's status on the app, citing unilateral deductions and breach of regulations.

Kennedy Wainaina Mbugua took the online taxi company to court for compensation and dismissal from the platform, as well as for breach of data privacy.

"The 2nd Respondent Bolt Operations OU, shall immediately compensate the Applicant Kenya Shillings One Million and Eight Thousand (Cash 1,008,000.00), for the 168-days he has been out of work to wit: from 15th May 2023 to 31st October 2023 at a rate of Kenya Shillings 6,000 per day," the Board said in its judgment.

The Tribunal, however, failed to rule on the alleged breach of data privacy while directing the complaint to the Office of the Data Commission.

Bolt has over the past few years grappled with driver misconduct, rowing with drivers over regulations, and contract renewal.

"It is a targeted move because of the nature of the industry. There was no point at which our license was cancelled. We were asked to fix just like our competitors," Bolt Country Manager Linda Ndungu said.

Bolt maintains that its response remains swift in cases of its drivers' misconduct, adding that rogue drivers will be instantly deactivated from the platform.

Ngungu added that the cab operator's plan is to implement an electric vehicle (EV) program.