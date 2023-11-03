South Africa: Cassper Hailed for R150k Gift to Nompilo Dlamini

Cassper Nyovest's generous donation of R150,000 towards the lung transplant of the late Nompilo Dlamini has been remembered on social media.

Dlamini, a cystic fibrosis warrior and inspiration to many, sadly passed away in her sleep on the night of 30 October this year.

In 2021, when Dlamini was in dire need of a lung transplant, Nyovest stepped in and played a major role in her journey towards getting the necessary medical attention.

The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker donated R150,000, contributing towards the R2 million needed for Dlamini to travel to India for the life-saving surgery.

This heartwarming act of kindness resurfaced after a user, @joy_zelda, took to X to share Nyovest's deed.

Comments poured in, commending Nyovest for his kindness and reflecting on the positive impact that acts of generosity can have on individuals.

Compiled by staff writer