East Africa: Cargo Volume at Lake Victoria Ports Rises

Mwanza — CARGO handled at Lake Victoria ports rose to 79,000 tonnes in the first quarter of this fiscal year, which is above the target of 77,000 tonnes, thanks to increased business operations among East African member states.

This was said by Lake Victoria Ports' Operation Officer, Mr Francisco Mwanga at an event to receive the Kenyan Vessel (MV) Uhuru 1 that resumed its operations after stopping for over a decade.

"The major improvements in the cargo served at the port have been mostly fuel and other consignments. Our annual target is 310,000 cargo tonnes. The current trend predicts that we will achieve such a goal before the end of the fiscal year," said Mr Mwanga.

He said the cargo volume increased from 240,000 tonnes in 2020/2021 to 270,000 cargo tonnes in 2021/2022.

The Kenyan Vessel (MV) Uhuru 1 docked at the Mwanza South Port in Mwanza Region loaded with 22 wagons and 771 tonnes of cement.

According to Lake Victoria Ports Manager, Mr Erasto Lugenge, the ship docked once again at the port after a-10-year hiatus.

Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) makes more improvements, in a bid to serve as many cargo ships as possible, he said, adding that:

"Already Tanzanian MV Umoja and Ugandan MV Kaawa cargo ships are in operations between the countries, transporting a good number of cargoes.

"The Authority also runs major improvement projects at various Lake Victoria ports, at a tune of at-least 60bn/-. These are taking place especially here at Mwanza South, Mwanza North as well as Bukoba and Kemondo ports in Kagera Region."

The cement importer with MV Uhuru 1 ship, Mr Rono Josephat, commended the mutual business cooperation between East African countries, saying a situation would attract more investors in the maritime sector.

"Cargo safety is mostly convincing," he commented.