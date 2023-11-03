Kenya: Odinga Was at State House as a Guest of King Charles III, Senator Osotsi Says

Nairobi — Vihiga Senator Godfrey Ososti has claimed that Azimio leader Raila Odinga was present at the state house owing to his acquaintance with the royal family.

Ososti while appearing at Citizen TV's Day Break show averred that the Azimio leader was not invited at state house by President William Ruto during the banquet hosted by the president in honor of the British monarch King Charles the III.

"Raila Odinga was not in state house courtesy of President William Ruto or any of the UDA leaders.He was there as a guest of the king and leader of opposition and friend of the royal family," Osotsi stated.

According to the senator, the state house which is the official residence of the head of state is the property of Kenyans and does not belong to any individual.

He was reacting to a section of leaders drawn from the ruling UDA party which took issue with Odinga's presence at state house citing his lack of acknowledgement of President William Ruto as the leader of the country.

He further indicated that Raila had earlier met the new British envoy to Kenya Neil Wigan who formally extended an invitation to the former premier at the height of preparations for the royal visit.

"On October 12 that is when the ambassador invited Raila officially to meet the king. Raila Coding was not in State House courtesy of the invitation of William Ruto or any UDA people," he added.

The British monarch is in the country for a four day visit and is currently being hosted by President William at the Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa, to oversee a program showcasing Kenya's first Marine Commando Unit, trained by the British Royal Marines.