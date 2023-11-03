Kenya: Govt Spokesman's Office Now Moved to the Office of the President

Nairobi — The Office of the Government Spokesperson will now be domiciled in the Office of the President.

This is in line with an Executive Order issued by President William Ruto where he stated that the move is aimed at strengthening the office in the performance of its duties.

The position which is currently held by Isaac Mwaura was previously under the Ministry of Information and Technology.

The Office of the Government Spokesperson serves as the nerve centre of government communications.

Its core mandate is to coordinate, plan, manage, and implement communication of government policies, programs, and initiatives.

Mwaura's appointment comes as part of a reorganization of the Executive by President William Ruto under Article 132 of the Constitution.

Despite having seasoned journalists at the helm of communication departments, the Kenya Kwanza administration has often failed to effectively communicate its intentions and actions, contributing to a growing disconnect between the government and its citizens.

A prime example is the handling of the Government's introduction of a Housing Tax to fund its ambitious Affordable Housing Project or proposed tax hike to fund the universal coverage, which the President feels has the potential to transform Kenya's socioeconomic landscape.

Government communication departments have often been blamed for failing to take the lead in breaking down the complexities of the agenda, articulating its benefits, and engaging citizens in meaningful discussions.

The Government Spokesperson is also mandated with providing oversight of the technical operations of the Directorates of Information, Public Communication, and Film Services, Kenya News Agency, Government Advertising Agency, Office of the Information Secretary, the Government Media Centre, and all affiliated functions in various Ministries and Government Agencies.