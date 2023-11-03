Kenya: Former CS Adan Mohamed Appointed Chief of Strategy Execution

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed has been appointed Chief of Strategy Execution following the reorganisation of the Executive announced by President William Ruto.

The circular issued by the Head of State stated that Mohamed will head the President's Strategy and Execution team.

He will be working in the Executive Office of the President which is domiciled at the State House.

Mohamed had previously served as a member of his Council of Economic Advisors.

The former Trade and East African Affairs CS resigned in February 2022 to vie for the Mandera gubernatorial seat on the Jubilee Party ticket in the August 2022 General Election.

Mohamed was one of only five Cabinet Secretaries who had served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Cabinet since he assumed office in 2013.