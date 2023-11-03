South Africa: Dark Horses Eye Their Chance in Carling Knockout

With Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United out of the Carling Knockout, outside rankers are eyeing this coveted Beer Cup.

Orlando Pirates are the only traditional giant left in this competition which is now at the quarter-final stage.

This weekend will witness four last-eight games dominated by dark horses.

Polokwane City host Stellenbosch at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday before three Saturday games.

At Moses Mabhida Stadium, struggling Richards Bay are up against Pirates who have carved a reputation as Cup Kings under coach Jose Riveiro.

It is an opportunity for both teams to ease their Premier Soccer League woes by advancing to the semi-finals of this tournament.

AmaZulu welcome Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida soon after the Pirates match in this KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Arrows are flying high in the PSL campaign and would be keen to transfer that league form into this knockout competition facing inconsistent Usuthu.

Completing the quarter-final stage will be Sekhukhune United, taking on TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"This Cup is for the taking for anybody," Sekhukhune United captain Daniel Cardoso told the media as he weighed the remaining teams in this competition.

"But that doesn't mean it will be an easy one to win because every team in the league is proving week in and week out that they can beat anyone."

AmaZulu and Pirates are the only remaining teams to have previously won this competition.

Usuthu lifted it in 1992 when it was still called the Coca-Cola Cup, and the Buccaneers clinched it in 2011 when it was known as the Telkom Knockout Cup.

The other six teams have never won this trophy before, certifying their positions as real "dark horses".