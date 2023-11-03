Kenya: DP Gachagua Defends President Ruto's Foreign Trips

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has defended President William Ruto foreign tours after mounting criticism saying Kenya will reap big on development.

Speaking on Thursday while attending the Commissioning Electricity Mini-Grid event in Wasini Island in Kwale, Gachagua urged President Ruto to visit more places that would be of beneficial to Kenyans.

He asserted that the President was elected and given power to assist Kenyans and boost the country's economy.

"President some are making nice about your foreign trips and questioning the agenda. I want to tell them that the fruits of the President's foreign trips are being actualized," he said.

"President has gone to work not for leisure activities and he has to travel for Kenyan's benefits. I want to encourage you with your trips because they have put Kenya on the world map."

He stated that government must address the economic situation, and that one advantage of President Ruto's international travels is the attraction of investors who can aid the nation's economy by bringing in new ventures.

"Through your trips more business people now want to visit the country since they know it is a peaceful country and it with an environment that favors investment," he added.

This follows criticism of President Ruto's foreign trips with his allies opining that they are a necessary part of his work as the Head of State.

The President defended his overseas trips saying they are a necessary part of his delivery as the Head of State.

The Head of State is said to have visited 45 cities in 38 countries over the course of 83 days compared to Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is said to have visited 53 countries during his two terms of governance.

"They are people on my case as to why I am making foreign trips. That's my mandate as the President. I am the chief agent of Kenya and ambassador who will plan on how the country will move forward," said Ruto.

He explained that the overseas trips so far have brought investments in the country through employment opportunities pointing out that bilateral agreement between Kenya and Saudi Arabia will facilitate the employment of 350,000 Kenyans.

"Last week I was in Saudi Arabia and they said Kenyan people are hardworking, so lets plan ourselves. We are expecting to sign bilateral agreement with them in another three weeks," President Ruto stated.

President Ruto expressed that he will not shun foreign trips as long as it offers investment in the country.