South Africa: Cable Thieves Target Mangaung Townships During Loadshedding

3 November 2023
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Becker Semela

Power utility has spent more than R50-million to repair and replace stolen and vandalised infrastructure

Cable and copper theft has cost the power utility for Mangaung Metro more than R50-million during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Electricity was restored to Hamilton, parts of Batho Location and surrounding areas on Tuesday night following a power outage that started on Sunday after criminals stole cables.

According to Centlec, the power utility in Mangaung Metro, increasing cable theft is causing frequent disruptions to services across the metro. Centlec spokesperson Lele Mamatu said they have spent more than R50-million to repair and replace stolen and vandalised infrastructure. Incidents include copper and cable theft, vandalised electrical boxes and cutting of street lights cables.

"These incidents mostly happen during loadshedding. All towns are targeted. The money we have spent could have been used for other services but it has been swallowed by cable theft," Mamatu said.

He said the most recent outage was caused by cable theft.

Mamatu said a few arrests have been made but more must be done to deter criminals.

About two weeks ago, two men sustained severe burn wounds after attempting to steal cables at the Bloemfontein train station. GroundUp confirmed on Wednesday that they are still receiving treatment at Pelonomi Hospital.

According to witnesses and informal traders at the station, the two men had been trying to cut the cables during loadshedding, but the power returned while they were still busy and they were "hit like lightning".

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.