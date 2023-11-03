Rwanda Ratifies ILO Convention on Ending Violence, Harassment

Rwanda on Wednesday, November 1, officially ratified the International Labour Organisation (ILO)'s Convention No. 190 (C190), which focuses on ending violence and harassment in the world of work.

Jeannette Bayisenge, the Minister of Public Service and Labour, deposited the instrument of ratification to Gilbert F. Houngbo, the Director-General of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland. With this act, Rwanda joins the ranks of 36 nations worldwide and becomes the ninth African country to ratify convention.

The convention is the first international treaty to recognise the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

It was adopted in June 2019, by the International Labour Conference of the ILO, and came into force on June 25, 2021.

Depositing the official instrument of ratification, Minister Bayisenge said, "Ratification of Convention No. 190 by Rwanda is a testament to Rwanda's firm commitment to eliminating any forms of violence and harassment in and beyond the world of work."

"In this regard, Rwanda has put in place a robust policy, legal and institutional framework. The right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment must be respected, protected and fulfilled. We will continue to work closely with employees and workers as well as our various stakeholders to achieve this," she added.

In receiving the instrument of ratification, ILO's Houngbo highlighted the commitment and efforts of Rwanda, which by ratifying Convention No. 190, strongly reaffirms its determination to protect and respect human rights and social justice for all, and to achieve a world of work free from violence and harassment.

"C190 is designed to free the world of work from violence and harassment in all its forms. I urge all Member States to ractify C190 and implement it in consultation with employer and worker organizations," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Congratulations #Rwanda for ratifying @ILO Convention 190 on ending Violence & Harassment in the world of work! Minister @BayisengeJn deposited the instrument of ratification with @GilbertFHoungbo, becoming the 9th country in Africa to #RatifyC190@ILOAfrica pic.twitter.com/FlAySsDlFv-- Anders A. Johnsson (@AAJohnsson) November 1, 2023

According to ILO, governments that ratify C190 are required to put in place the necessary laws and policy measures to prevent and address violence and harassment in the world of work. The Convention represents an historic opportunity to shape a future of work based on dignity and respect for all.