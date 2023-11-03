South Africa: Medical Day Zero - Catastrophic Budget Cuts Endanger Western Cape's Three Academic Hospitals

The CEOs of the Western Cape's three academic hospitals have warned that, because of severe funding cuts, they could run out of cash by 15 January.

A national budget shortfall of at least R570-million has forced the Western Cape's three tertiary hospitals to make critical and potentially catastrophic service delivery cuts to avoid a medical Day Zero by 15 January.

To make up for the shortfall, Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital decided at high-level management meetings to de-escalate their services from mid-December to mid-January.

In addition, several other savings need to be made within a short time. This includes saving 50% on consumables, not filling posts and reducing surgical procedures.

The public sector wage increase, as agreed to by the national government, has not been funded, which has a substantial impact on the money hospitals receive from the government. The total wage shortfall for all the health departments across SA's nine provinces is R8.7-billion.

The shortfall for Tygerberg Hospital is R275-million, for Groote Schuur Hospital R264-million and for the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital R31-million.

The three CEOs of these hospitals sent a memorandum to departmental heads stating, "Unfortunately, if we continue to function as we have over the past six months, our cash flow will run out by mid-January (our Day Zero).

"The implication of this...