South Africa: High Court Overturns Blade Nzimande's Appointment of Administrator for Unisa

2 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Msindisi Fengu

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says he will study the order and decide on another legal route after being ordered to retract his Government Gazette placing Unisa under administration.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has overturned the decision by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to appoint an administrator for the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Unisa took Nzimande to court to challenge his decision to appoint Prof Ihron Rensburg to take the reins for 24 months.

Acting Judge Andre le Grange said in his judgment on Wednesday that Nzimande must immediately retract the Government Gazette issued on 27 October, announcing that he had put Unisa under administration.

Le Grange said Nzimande's decision was unlawful and in breach of a court order granted by Judge Leicester Adams in favour of Unisa on 24 August 2023.

That order prohibited Nzimande from acting on recommendations from Unisa's independent assessor, Prof Themba Mosia, until the cases relating to his report had been finalised. Mosia had recommended that Nzimande appoint an administrator and relieve the administration of its duties.

Nzimande's office issued a statement on Thursday, indicating that he had noted Le Grange's judgment and that he would study the ruling and decide on the next legal route to take.

In the meantime, Unisa said it welcomed the ruling.

"The university believes that this court decision is sound and correct,...

