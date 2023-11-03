South Africa: Much Said About Nothing and Nothing Said About Much in Ramaphosa's Parliamentary Q&A

analysis

Some nimble side-stepping, some lecturing to the opposition, and a determinedly positive spin on South Africa's progress - that's how President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday wrapped up his Q&As in the House for the year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't make it to the House for his last question session with MPs for 2023. After the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, he flew back to Pretoria where, on Thursday morning, he welcomed the Springboks to the Union Buildings.

Answering questions and accounting for his administration falls short of the warm, fuzzy, feel-good of meeting the history-making amaBokoBoko - even if the Presidency continues to turn a parliamentary accountability tool into yet another presidential PR moment.

"President to update Parliament..." is the headline of the Presidency's alerts ahead of these question sessions that must happen once a term, or four times a year, according to National Assembly Rule 140.

ANC sweetheart questions facilitate controlling the presidential optics, usually allowing Ramaphosa another opportunity to set out his administration's achievements. After all, questions must be submitted 16 calendar days in advance.

Like Monday's televised speech on the progress made by his administration - as illustrated by Census 2022 statistics - Ramaphosa on Thursday leveraged ANC MP Phumulo Masualle's question to tick off points about South African Reserve Bank independence and accountability to Parliament.

ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi's Census 2022 question got the President enthusing on how Statistics SA was the...