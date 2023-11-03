Rwanda: Why Producer Dr. Nganji Got Arrested

Dr. Nganji, one of the pioneers of Kinyatrap sub genre and the brains behind Green Ferry Music studio and record label, has been behind the bars for the past few weeks, The New Times has learnt.

The 31-year-old music producer, real name Dominique Ngabonziza, got arrested on October 16, after he was caught with cannabis.

The New Times also understands that Dr. Nganji, was arrested alongside his friends, in Kicukiro District, Kigali, Rwanda.

The case has already been submitted to the prosecution and their bail ruling is set for Thursday, November 2.

Drug use in Rwanda is punishable under Article 263 of the law determining offences and penalties which states that any person, who unlawfully produces, transforms, transports, stores, gives to another or who sells narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, commits an offence.

If a person is found guilty of abusing drugs, he or she is punished by not less than one year or over two years sentence in prison.

Dr. Nganji is credited to be the pioneer of a subgenre of trap music called "Kinyatrap", a local variation of Trap Music, in which local artistes rap in Kinyarwanda over trap melodies.

Some of his past light works include Bushali's debut album 'Nyiramubande' and "After Doze", an album that he produced in 2019.