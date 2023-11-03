Kenya: Odinga Goes Live on Tiktok With Popular Tiktoker Nyako

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga on Thursday thrilled Kenyans on social media by going live on Tiktok alongside well-known German TikToker Nyako.

In a clip on his X account, Raila noted that the content in the Tiktok account is insightful.

He encouraged Kenyans to continue being creative and dynamic.

"Said Hi to the TikTok community, and I've noticed that the content there is truly insightful. Thank you, nyako_pilot1 on the medium. I encourage Kenyans to continue being creative and dynamic," he said.

Raila on the clip said Nyako had requested him to talk to the audience.

He told Kenyans that he was optimistic about the future of the nation.

"It's Baba, talking to you people, are you guys okay? I'm here with a lady who has come from Germany, who tells me that she's a TikTok champion and that I need to talk to the audience of TikTok," he said.

"I love TikTok and I love you people. I'm very happy to make your acquaintance and I hope we shall walk together. Together, we shall succeed. We shall overcome. Aluta continua!"

The Azimio leader had never gone live on TikTok before.

Nyako, is a german based Tiktoker, who makes Kenyans' experience on the platform exceptional by the way she creates her content and live videos.

She has amassed a huge following on social media.

Nyako is now a popular and admired TikTok influencer, valued for her unapologetic attitude, generosity, and tough, no-holds-barred demeanor.