Kenya: Lavish State Banquet for King Charles III and Queen Camilla Hosted By President Ruto and First Lady

After a long day of bilateral talks, meetings and public appearances, it was time to sit back, wine and dine and network as diplomacy met elegance last night as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were treated to a state banquet at State House Nairobi, hosted by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

A state banquet, a highlight of any state visit, is the highest honor that can be bestowed by any Govt for a visiting head of state/ government/ royalty. The guest list was a who's who in government and politics, diplomats, dignitaries, and influential figures, as well as members of the cultural and business communities from both countries. They were resplendent in their formal attires, with fashion statements echoing the grace and charm of the evening.

The plated 8 course meal featured a wide array of dishes from both countries, a delicious gastronomic culinary delight prepared by a renowned team of chefs. As guests wined and dined, the air was filled with beautiful sounds of cultural performances by artists who enthralled the audience with a fusion of traditional and contemporary performances, exemplifying the rich tapestry of culture and heritage shared by Kenya and the UK.

President Ruto and King Charles exchanged toasts, expressing their hopes for continued friendship and collaboration between Kenya and Britain. Kenya and Britain enjoy long-standing historical ties with close cooperation in key sectors of education, trade and investment.

In his remarks, King Charles III reiterated this, saying "Mr. President, in returning to Kenya I have been struck by the many ways in which our countries' relationship is now closer than ever. It is a modern partnership of equals, facing today's challenges, and looking to the many opportunities that, together, we can seize. Whether by using the King's Cross regeneration as a model for the Nairobi Railway City, or by learning from Kenya how the Blue Economy can really work for local communities, all of you here this evening, and across our countries, deserve our gratitude for your ceaseless work to realize our joint ambitions. "

On his part, President Ruto expressed his delight at hosting the their majesties, on their first state visit since their coronation. "It is our hope that through our world-renowned hospitality and the Kenyan people's spirit of enterprise and innovation, as well as the land's scenic beauty and touristic charm, our country will live up to its reputation as Magical Kenya and exceed your expectations. "

There are about 100 British investment companies based in Kenya, valued at more than STG £2.0 billion. The speeches underscored the shared aspirations of both nations in an atmosphere of mutual respect and camaraderie.