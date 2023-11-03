Uganda: Sam Ssimbwa Is the Pick for Cranes Assistant Job

Sam Ssimbwa has been announced as the new Cranes assistant coach by the local football governing body(FUFA).

Ssimbwa, a CAF A certified coach was announced to deputise newly appointed Belgian national, Paul Put who was announced as the Cranes head coach

"FUFA has duly accepted the appointment of Sam Ssimbwa by Uganda Cranes Head Coach and he will start serving in his new role with immediate effect.The other Ugandan officials who will serve as part of the backroom staff shall be announced in due course," FUFA spokesperson, Hussein Ahmed said in a statement.

The appointment of Ssimbwa comes at a time when reports were linking him to a return to Lugogo as the new coach for troubled KCCA FC.

The Cranes job fell vacant two months ago when Serbian national, Milutin Micho Sredjovic was shown the exit after a dismal performance of the team.

The new team will begin their job with two FIFA World Cup qualifier games against Guinea and Somalia on November 17 and 21 respectively.

Cranes technical team

Paul Put- head coach

Sam Ssimbwa- assistant coach

Sven De Wilde- Performance Manager

Mathieu Denis- Physical Fitness Coach

Gery Osste- Goalkeeping Coach

Martin Michiel- Physiotherapist

Jelle Sevenhant- Video analyst