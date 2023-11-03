Uganda: UPL - Former Cranes Star David Obua Appointed New URTA FC Coach

3 November 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Uganda Premier League club, URA FC have appointed former Uganda Cranes star, David Obua as the team's new head coach.

Obua was announced as the new team's tactician on Thursday.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Obua as the New head coach of the club on a one-year contract," URA FC said on X.

Obua who played for Police FC, SC Villa, Express, Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and Heart of Midlothian in Scotland among other clubs fills the void left behind by Sam Timbe who died in August before the start of the new season.

He will be assisted by Peter Byaruhanga Adyeri as first assistant coach, Fred Muhumuza (second assistant coach), Robert Mukasa (third assistant coach), Ilic Milos (fitness coach), Byron Okuba (strength and conditioning coach), Swaibu Ssebagala (goalkeeping coach), Joseph Lubega (doctor), Isaac Ngondwe (physio), Luggya Ronald (kits manager) and Bosco Otim (assistant kits manager).

Obua previously worked as the assistant coach at Maroons.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.