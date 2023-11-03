Ethiopia, South Sudan Reaffirm Commitment to Expand Infrastructure Devt

Ethiopia and South Sudan have reiterated commitment to expand infrastructure that connect the two countries and accelerate regional integration.

High government officials of the two countries have talked on the need to strengthening cooperation among Nile Basin member countries in a bid to utilize shared resources, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen have met and discussed with the South Sudan President, SalvaKiir Mayardit and shared views on issues that would enable the two nations to advance their bilateral cooperation on regional and international issues.

The information obtained from MoFA indicated that the two have restated keenness to work together to build the necessary infrastructure that connect both countries.

Demeke and SalvaKiir also held consultations on strengthening the people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen has met and discussed with Speaker of South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba.

During the meeting, Demeke stated that Ethiopia has made a commitment to facilitate infrastructure projects that will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The Speaker on her part highlighted the significance of linking Ethiopia and South Sudan through infrastructure.

In May, 2023, Ethiopia and South Sudan had inked an agreement to construct a road project that enhances trade and people to people relations through connecting Western Ethiopia with North Eastern South Sudan.