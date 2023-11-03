Zimbabwe: No Report On CCC Legislator Alleged Abduction - Police

CCC legislator Mr Takudzwa Ngadziore has not made any formal reports to law enforcement agents over an alleged abduction making rounds on social media, police said yesterday.

The so-called abduction is strikingly similar to other staged abductions by the opposition ahead of major international events, such as tomorrow's SADC Extraordinary Summit in Angola.

According to the police, they only got to know of Mr Ngadziore's so-called abduction on social media.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said after learning of the issue of Mr Ngadziore's alleged abduction, they activated all systems to try and track the alleged victim with a view to getting the facts.

"The ZRP has been keenly following an allegation of abduction and torture on social media. The police informs the public that no such case has been reported. We are trying to make contact with the alleged victim so as to elicit the facts beyond what is on social media," he said.

Meanwhile, opposition LEAD party leader, Ms Linda Masarira, has queried the alleged abduction of Mr Ngadziore saying it was staged in a bid to cast the spotlight on Zimbabwe ahead of the SADC Extraordinary Summit which is set to resume in Luanda, Angola tomorrow.

According to sections of the media, she said police should investigate the alleged abduction, as it "doesn't make sense at all" that the State would abduct Mr Ngadziore, assault him and dump him for no reason.

Posting on her X account she said: "On a serious note, what threat does Takudzwa Ngadziore pose to the State that he would be allegedly abducted and dumped like what CCC Cdes are saying?

"Is the State so gullible to just abduct, assault and dump for no reason? This story doesn't make sense at all.

"A few months ago, someone was attacked by men who he had stepped toes on in a Rufaro marketing deal, and it was alleged that it is the system. Even those who get assaulted after having differences with their own friends or partners claim it is CIO or ZANU PF.

"My appeal is for (ZRP) to look for the man with the gun and investigate this case thoroughly. His face is very visible, and we need to get to the bottom of all these shenanigans that continue to pose a non-existent threat to our political economy."

Ms Masarira added: "Is it a coincidence that these abductions always happen a few days before some regional or international meeting? ZANU or CIO always strike just before SADC, AU, UN or any international forum?"