Rwanda: Socialite Muyango and Footballer Kimenyi to Tie the Knot

Miss Rwanda Photogenic 2019 and socialite, Claudine Uwase Muyango and AS Kigali goalkeeper, Yves Kimenyi, are set to tie the knot on January 6, 2024.

The celebrity couple will finally take their relationship to the next level after a two-year engagement.

Yves proposed to Claudine in a colourful ceremony on February 28, 2021. The New Times learned that the couple had scheduled their civil wedding however Kimenyi got injured and had to go through surgery.

The famous couple became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son, Miguel Yanis Kimenyi in August 2021.

This couple, among the most popular couples in Rwanda, has faced their fair share of challenges and criticism from the public, but their unwavering support for each other has been a testament to their love.