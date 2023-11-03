Rwanda: Finance Ministry Chief Economist Hitayezu Dismissed

President Paul Kagame has dismissed Patrick Hitayezu from his duties as the Chief Economist in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN).

According to a communique released by the Prime Minister's office on November 1, he was removed from office due to "gross misconduct in performing his duties."

Hitayezu was appointed to that position in July 2022. Prior to joining MINECOFIN, he had previously served as the Director of the Research Department at the National Bank of Rwanda, among other institutions.