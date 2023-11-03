Kenya: Higher Education Loans Board Loan for 1st Year Students to Be Released on November 7

Nairobi — First-year students who are sponsored by the government will start getting their HELB loans on Tuesday.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu today asked beneficiaries to double check their accounts with the fund to ensure smooth disbursement into their accounts.

"The Higher Education Loans Board has finalized the processing of loans for First Year students in universities and TVETs under the New Higher Education Funding Model," Machogu announced.

"Consequently, the Ministry wishes to inform successful applicants that the funds will be disbursed to their respective universities and student accounts starting Tuesday 7 November, 2023," he added.

"Students are advised to ensure that their bank details, as provided in the application for the loans, are correct and up to date."

New loans will be issued under a new funding model that was unveiled by President William Ruto in May to ensure needy students get the loans.

The new arrangement groups learners into four categories, such as vulnerable, extremely needy, needy, or less needy.

Those in need are eligible for a 100 percent scholarship, with the state grant standing at 82 percent and the loan at 18 percent.