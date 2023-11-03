Tanzania: Mumbai Hospital Bridges Continent With New Coordination Centre in Dar

DAR ES SALAAM: PIONEERING a new era of international medical collaboration, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai over the weekend unveiled a unique Hospital Coordination Centre in Dar es Salaam.

Officially opening the centre, Minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu, commended Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for their decision to extend their wing to Tanzania.

She said the opening of this new centre goes in line with the mission of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to ensure that the best specialist medical services are improved in the country.

"This matter has come at the right time because the mission of our president is to ensure that we improve the best medical services in Tanzania. It is our expectation to see that after two or three years, we are going to open more centres in other cities," said Ummy.

The centre will improve the healthcare journey for patients in Tanzania and other countries in East Africa, including Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda, by facilitating easier access to advanced medical treatments.

The coordination centre will facilitate patients in accessing specialised medical treatments abroad. The focus of the centre will include oncology (cancer treatment); transplant surgery, including bone marrow transplants; neurology and neurosurgery, and cardiac surgery, with a special emphasis on children's heart surgery for congenital heart defects.

Chairperson, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Tina Ambani, said opening of the centre in Dar es Salaam is a significant step in their journey to bridge healthcare borders and bring the nations closer together.

"We look forward to deepening our engagement with the region, sharing our expertise and insights, and paving the way for more accessible, advanced treatment for healthcare seekers," Ambani said.

On his part, Director of Kokilaben Hospital Coordination Centre Mr David Mwakapanda, said, "Our objective is clear - to make advanced medical treatments in India more accessible to the people of East Africa. We're here to guide, support and simplify the process for patients and their families, ensuring they receive the care they deserve."

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Director of Kokilaben Hospital, Dr Santosh Shetty said, "The new centre will foster medical collaboration and champion patient-centric care. Experienced teams from Kokilaben Hospital will be available to guide patients through various processes, ensuring a smoother, more comfortable experience in accessing healthcare services."

Underlining the centre's commitment to fostering a more informed and collaborative medical community in Tanzania, the inauguration also had esteemed specialists from Kokilaben Hospital to share their insights.

They include Dr Rajesh Mistry, Director of Centre for Cancer, Dr Abhaya Kumar, Head of Neuro Surgery and Dr Suresh Rao, Director of Children's Heart Centre, who shared valuable information on advances in cancer treatment, neuro and spine surgeries, and treatment of heart disease in children. Air Tanzania is the preferred travel partner for Kokilaben Hospital.