Somalia: In 2nd Year, HSF to Cover Fuel Costs for Largest Maternity And Children Hospital

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Banadir Maternity and Children's Hospital in Mogadishu has yet again benefited from the Hormuud Salaam Foundation, which has been working closely with the public sector to improve various departments via Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR].

Hormuud Salaam Foundation- the charity arm of Hormuud Telecom and Salaam Somali Bank pledged to cover fuel costs for the hospital for the next year. The fuel will run the hospital's powerful generators to ensure the uninterrupted running of services.

"Hormuud Telecom's CEO, Ahmed Muhamud Yusuf has announced that Hormuud Salaam Foundation will cover the fuel costs of the Banadir Maternity Hospital for an entire year," the company said. "This generous commitment follows the foundation's previous year-long payment of Banadir Hospital's fuel expenses."

Dr. Ali Haji Adan, Somalia's minister for Health, expressed gratitude to Hormuud Salaam Foundation for the generosity, noting that the offer will enable the hospital to run without any interruption. The hospital provides healthcare services to over 3,000 individuals every month, as it serves as a referral hospital for the most vulnerable members of society.

Banadir Maternity Hospital Director Fartun Sharif expressed their gratitude for the foundation's important support of the hospital and presented an award of appreciation to HSF, the company said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was the second year in running the foundation offering similar assistance to Banadir Hospital. Last year in September, the foundation donated a generator that was meant to serve the Maternity and Children Hospital, which is frequently used within the capital, Mogadishu.

The donation, the hospital said, had come in response to a request from the hospital's administration regarding the need for an additional generator for the hospital's electricity requirements. Abdullahi Noor Osman, the chairman of the Hormuud Salaam, had lauded the philanthropy run by the company.

"This is not the first time the foundation has helped or donated to Banadir Hospital," he said at that time. In addition, he stated that the health of mothers and children is the top priority of HSF, which is why a couple of months ago, HSF donated 10 incubators to the hospital.