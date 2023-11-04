South Africa: The Semi-Final Is Almost Here. Who Can Still Make It?

With one-third of the league stage to go, nine teams are still in contention for a semi-final finish. Here is what each team needs to progress.

INDIA

The hosts have been a real force to be reckoned with this year, winning six of their first games and standing tall as the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far.

A place in the last four is almost guaranteed and will be confirmed should they beat Sri Lanka on Thursday.

SOUTH AFRICA

The Proteas have been phenomenal so far, too, losing just once. Two wins from their final three games will book their spot in the knockouts.

Should other results go their way, a single win or even none could be enough, with 10 points already on the board.

NEW ZEALAND

The Kiwis will want to go one step further than in 2019 when they lost in the final. With the Proteas next on the agenda this Wednesday, New Zealand could go up into second spot.

Two wins from their last three will guarantee them a semi-final spot.

AUSTRALIA

For the Aussies, the turnaround has been quite something. A solid fightback after two defeats in their first two games leaves them in good stead ahead of their final three fixtures.

The competition's most successful side ever must still play England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If they win all three, they will be guaranteed to progress from the league stage.

PAKISTAN

With just two games remaining, Pakistan will require other results to go their way if they are to make the last four.

Three consecutive losses followed their defeat against India, and whether their win against Bangladesh will be enough to kick-start a comeback remains to be seen.

AFGHANISTAN

Three big victories have given Afghanistan a realistic shot at qualification. A minimum of one more win in their last three games could see them sneak a place in the top four.

But with Australia and South Africa still to play, it will not be an easy task.

SRI LANKA

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their defeat against Afghanistan has heavily dampened their chances of progressing.

Two wins from their final three games, with New Zealand and Australia losing their remaining games, would see them in with a chance, though.

NETHERLANDS

Their win against the Proteas will always be a memorable one. To qualify, they would need to muster up more such upsets.

Like Sri Lanka, they will also require Australia and New Zealand to lose all of their remaining games.

ENGLAND

The defending champions have been a shadow of their usual selves, losing five of their six games so far. And while England still sit last on the table, below eliminated Bangladesh, a miracle could still be on the cards.

Three wins from their last three games would be mandatory, while a major boost to net run rate and other results going their way would be necessary as well. They next face Australia on Saturday.

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Every game will count, regardless of the top four, with the top seven teams in the league stage qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy alongside hosts Pakistan.