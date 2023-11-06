Tanzania: One Stop Centres to Address Land Conflicts Countrywide

5 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nelly Mtema

Dodoma — MINISTER for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Mr Jerry Silaa said plans are at an advanced stage to set up countrywide one stop centres for handling and addressing land conflicts.

Mr Silaa made the statement over the weekend when announcing Dodoma Land Clinics, at which the minister will today be listening to residents with cases that need his interventions.

He said his ministry wants to make major reforms in the land sector which will bring to an end land conflicts and ensure the public have access to ownership of the lands for housing and investment.

At the one stop centres, he said, all responsible authorities will be stationed there so that one can access all the services under the one roof.

During his visit, Minister Silaa noticed key factors behind land conflicts including double allocation, land title issuance, compensation and improper survey.

He said he was optimistic that land conflicts in Dodoma will be dealt with accordingly as per government directives by the end of next month.

"Officials should not stay in the offices. They must go out to serve the public as that is their assignment and we will set cameras to see misconducts whereas the ministry's Permanent Secretary will be in charge of this," said Mr Silaa.

Dodoma land clinics will be for one month and they will not be closed until all people in queues have been attended.

He said the clinics will be in open spaces for more transparency.

On his part, Dodoma City Council Executive Director John Kayombo said they have received 4.5bn/- for compensation to residents whose lands were acquired for development projects.

Moreover, he said, they have surveyed plots for compensation to residents who were affected by double allocations and other land issues.

