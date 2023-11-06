South Sudan: Amazulu Rocked By Death of Forward Bonginkosi Ntuli

AmaZulu have announced the death of their striker Bonginkosi Ntuli. He was only 32 and succumbed to "an aggressive form of cancer" on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre forward and loyal servant Bonginkosi Ntuli," Usuthu said in a statement.

"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which had metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon.

"May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and for patience to be granted his family and friends at this difficult time."

A former Mamelodi Sundowns striker, Ntuli made six Premier Soccer League appearances this season.

He last featured in competitive action at the end of September and then three weeks ago, news of his hospitalisation surfaced.

Ntuli also turned out for Golden Arrows and Platinum Stars in a PSL career that spanned 12 years.

His death comes less than 24 hours after Usuthu stormed into the Carling Knockout semi-finals after beating Arrows, with Ivorian forward Junior Dion grabbing a hat-trick.