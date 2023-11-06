Kenya: Nairobi Named World's Best City to Visit in 2024

Nairobi — Nairobi has achieved global recognition as the top city to visit in 2024, according to an announcement by United States-based travel agency Lonely Planet.

This accolade places Nairobi ahead of well-known cities like Paris, Montreal, Mostar, and Philadelphia among others.

The Kenyan capital's selection as the premier city destination for 2024 is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to promoting the nation on the international stage. President William Ruto, expressing his enthusiasm for this recognition, highlighted its potential to significantly boost Kenya's vital tourism industry, a major contributor to the country's foreign exchange earnings.

"Our efforts to showcase Kenya to the world are yielding remarkable results. We've presented compelling reasons for investors, innovators, professionals, and travelers of all ages to choose Kenya as their destination," President Ruto emphasized.

This recognition underscores Kenya's dedication to enhancing its global image and attracting a diverse international audience. President Ruto pledged to provide visitors with an extraordinary travel experience characterized by unforgettable beauty and enchantment.

"Kenya is a magnificent country blessed with a diverse array of stunning tourist attractions, and Nairobi serves as its vibrant, vital, beating heart. In Nairobi, we aspire and achieve our loftiest dreams," President Ruto stated.

The government remains committed to its mission of promoting Magical Kenya and positioning Nairobi as a unique destination that seamlessly blends cosmopolitan influences, cultural heritage, and youthful vibrancy.

President Ruto extended a warm invitation to people from around the world to visit Nairobi and relish its distinctive offerings. "There is nowhere else in the world quite like Nairobi. We are ready and eager to provide you with an unparalleled travel experience filled with unforgettable beauty and magic," he concluded.

Among the iconic experiences listed by Lonely Planet for Nairobi are traditional music and dance performances at the Bomas of Kenya, early morning walks in the Ngong Hills Forest with breathtaking views of Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro, exploration of Nairobi National Park, and scaling the Kenyatta International Conference Centre for a panoramic view of the city.

The list also features cities ranked from sixth to tenth place, including Manaus in Brazil, Jakarta in Indonesia, Prague in the Czech Republic, Izmir in Turkey, and Kansas City in Missouri, USA.