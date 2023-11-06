Kenya: Senator Roba Calls for Urgent Disaster Response as Floods Displace Thousands in North Kenya

Nairobi — United Democratic Movement (UDM) Party leader Senator Ali Roba has urged the government to upscale disaster response in northern Kenya where thousands have been displaced by floods in the ongoing rains.

Senator Roba said the government was not doing enough because it had underestimated the amount of rains expected after President William Ruto announced that there will be no El-Nino.

However, Senator Roba, in an interview with Capital FM News on Sunday, voiced his concerns about the significant impact of heavy rains on the Northern region which is worse than the El Nino experienced in 1997.

The relentless rains have led to tragic consequences, including the loss of lives, extensive property damage, and significant livestock losses. These effects are particularly devastating in a region where pastoralism is the primary source of livelihood.

Some roads have been cut off for days, paralysing transport to and from the region.

"The President should reconsider his position on rains, after saying no El Nino, and upscale the disaster response as Northern Kenya is experiencing the worst rains compared to the 1997 El Nino," Senator Roba emphasized.

Without swift intervention, the lives and livelihoods of residents in the Northern region are at great risk. Three individuals have already lost their lives in the Elwak area after being swept away by floods. Among the victims are an elderly mother and two students who recently completed their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Governor Ali Maalim of Mandera echoed Senator Roba's sentiments, highlighting the dire situation in the region. The heavy rains have rendered major roads in the border county impassable, prompting him to call for the declaration of a flood emergency in the country.

As a result of the heavy rains, crucial bridges and road infrastructure have been destroyed, significantly disrupting transportation. Governor Maalim emphasized that Mandera County is now facing a severe flood emergency, with every bridge and weak link swept away.

The ongoing rains have had a widespread impact, affecting more than 12,000 households in Mandera alone. Approximately 4,000 households have been displaced from their homes. Governor Maalim noted that livestock is perishing in large numbers, local schools have been submerged, and the rains have disrupted the provision of services in vital local institutions, including hospitals.

The destruction of approximately 80 percent of roads in Mandera County has further compounded the situation, with limited movement and restricted access to essential goods and services in towns and villages across the county.

The continuous heavy rains have raised concerns about the outbreak of waterborne diseases, including cholera. In a region where water tables make it challenging to dig deep latrines, this presents a significant health risk.

In response to these concerns, Wajir's Tarbaj Member of Parliament, Hussein Barre, urged the public to exercise caution regarding water usage, especially in shallow areas prone to accumulation, which may become breeding grounds for diseases and contamination.

Recent incidents have highlighted the dangers posed by the heavy rains. In Wajir County, two children lost their lives when swept away by the floods. In Samburu County, eight passengers narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation when their lorry was swept away by the floods but were later rescued in a daring helicopter operation.

This challenging situation unfolded despite President Ruto's announcement in October 2022 that the Kenya Meteorological Department had scaled down its El-Nino alert, replacing it with expectations of abundant rainfall. The El-Nino alert had initially raised concerns about potential property damage and disruption.

It's crucial to note that the El-Nino phenomenon typically recurs every 3 to 5 years and is characterized by warmer than average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean. This phenomenon significantly influences global weather patterns, including rainfall in various regions.

Director General of the Kenya Meteorological Service, Dr. David Gikungu, had previously issued a warning that El Niño conditions were likely to persist through the October to December season.