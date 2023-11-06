Kenya: We'll Not Pursue Kenyatta, Says DP Gachagua Who Raffled Feathers for Months

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has affirmed that the Kenya Kwanza government no longer has any issues with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing the absence of ongoing protests in the country.

During a Sunday service at ACK St James Cathedral in Kiambu County, Gachagua stated that since both Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta have maintained silence, the government sees no need to invoke their names or pursue them. He added that this silence has contributed to the restoration of peace in Kenya.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta is our son from Kiambu. He served as our fourth President. We had differences with him, but those differences are now in the past. He has retired, returned home, and kept a low profile, and we respect his decision," Gachagua remarked.

He also addressed the leader of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, Raila Odinga, stating that his silence has similarly led to a cessation of discussions about him. According to Gachagua, the absence of protests and disturbances in the country indicates stability.

Nevertheless, Gachagua issued a warning to both leaders, cautioning them against organizing protests again. He emphasized that the government is alert and prepared to address any potential disruptions.

"Now that there are no protests and no disturbances, we are content. But if they restart, we will be ready to stand alongside them. We want everyone to come together and work in unity for the betterment of our country," Gachagua said.

Recent allegations have suggested that former President Uhuru Kenyatta may be financially supporting Azimio la Umoja protests, which have led to fatalities and property damage in various parts of Kenya. Despite several claims by Kenyatta's critics, he has denied any involvement in financing or orchestrating these demonstrations.

Kenyatta, who is still the chairman of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition council, has asserted that he is not actively engaged in the daily operations of the party. This has led to increased focus on unity and collaboration among leaders across the political spectrum.