Kenya: Deputy President Gachagua Dismisses Kingpin Debate in Mt. Kenya

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the ongoing debate about the Mt. Kenya region's political kingpin, describing it as trivial and detrimental to development.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya St. James Cathedral in Kiambu town, Gachagua emphasized that his efforts to unite the Mt. Kenya region behind President William Ruto are part of a broader strategy aimed at national unity.

Gachagua stressed that there is no constitutional provision for a political kingpin, and he has no intention of pursuing such a position. He underlined that his role as Deputy President keeps him fully occupied and that the kingpin debate should cease, allowing those interested in such positions to pursue them.

"I have no time or desire to aspire for any other office because the work I have as Deputy President is extensive. That debate should end, and those interested in kingpin positions can pursue that," he stated.

Gachagua called on everyone in the region, especially those who supported the Azimio la Umoja Coalition in the 2022 elections, to support President William Ruto's leadership. This comes as the debate continues on whether Gachagua or former President Uhuru Kenyatta is the true kingpin of the Mt. Kenya region.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria recently made a cryptic comment on social media, alluding to the debate, saying, "Now that King Charles III and Camila are back to England, fake Kingpins can take over." Kuria has also linked this battle for regional leadership to the attempts to remove Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.