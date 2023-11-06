South Africa: Injured Dunga Faces Legal Action Over Blue Light Scandal

The controversy surrounding Nkululeko Dunga, MMC of Finance in Ekurhuleni and Gauteng EFF chairperson, over the fitting of a blue light to his private vehicle is reaching a boiling point.

The ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni and ActionSA have taken decisive action by filing charges at both Kempton Park and Germiston police stations.

This move comes on the heels of a tragic multi-vehicle accident involving the MMC's vehicle, resulting in the unfortunate loss of a cyclist's life just two weeks ago. Dunga remains hospitalised, recovering from the severe injuries sustained in the accident.

ActionSA's caucus leader Siyanda Makhubo said they believe that the vehicle is suspected to belong to businessman Motlatsi Moloi, who owns businesses that have recently won lucrative tender contracts in the metro.

"As an MMC he knew it was wrong to fit a private vehicle with blue lights and to be driven by an EMPD VIP protector, so he should be held accountable and face the consequences of his actions once he is discharged from hospital.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to these serious allegations but had to open the case to allow the police to investigate," Makhubo added.

Youth League spokesperson Simphiwe Patose said they will not tolerate such reckless behaviour. "Dunga is not above the law. He must be held accountable for his actions since a life was lost during the accident."

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the cases were opened and said the matter is being investigated.