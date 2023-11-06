South Africa: Springbok Trophy Fiasco Exposes ANC Infighting

opinion

KwaZulu-Natal's day in the sun with the Springboks and their coveted Webb Ellis Trophy unveiled was overshadowed by childish ANC infighting.

The spat came to a head when programme director Eric Apelgren called upon KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to lift the Webb Ellis Cup alongside Springbok player Eben Etzebeth.

At that moment ANC Chairperson Sboniso Duma stepped forward, whipped it away from a shocked Dube-Ncube, and raised it himself.

This has sparked anger across the political lines and public at large.

MaDube Ncube also took to her social media page on Sunday and said she will lead KZN by force.

"After all that's been said and done. I proudly stand as the first female premier of KwaZulu-Natal. To the country and our province at large, I thank you for your support. Gender should not, and will not, deter me. I intend, and will continue, to lead KZN with force and determination," she said.

She later deleted the message on X.

DA chairperson in KZN Dean Macpherson said that it was a wake-up call for the ANC national leadership to address the strife as it was disrupting government programmes.

"It cannot be correct for a party leader to embarrass the premier like that. If I were maDube-Ncube, I would have resigned a long time ago because she is being publicly treated as a puppet. The provincial government is dysfunctional because of the power struggle that is going on between the premier and Duma," said Macpherson.

EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Thwala said that it is quite clear that Duma cannot tolerate being led by a woman.

"He is bullying Premier maDube-Ncube publicly and is completely disgusted to be led by this woman. He despises this woman who also comes from his party. Imagine how much more so if she was from another organisation? The ANC sold a lie to the people of KZN when they pretended to support a female premier," said Thwala.

Duma's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya blamed Apelgren and said he misunderstood the protocol. He said it was agreed at a cabinet meeting that Duma and maDube would be part of the Springbok parade.