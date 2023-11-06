South Africa: Electricity Minister to Embark On Eskom Power Station Visits

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is expected to embark on a series of follow-up visits to Eskom power stations.

The follow-up visits will begin at Arnot and Hendrina power stations in Mpumalanga on Monday.

"The visits are a follow-up to the initial round of visits that Minister Ramokgopa undertook upon his appointment as the Minister of Electricity in March 2023. During the visits, the Minister sought to acquire more insights into the challenges facing the power stations.

"[This is] in order to advance the necessary interventions required to fix Eskom in line with the objectives of the Energy Action Plan to improve the reliability of electricity supply and end load shedding," the Ministry in the Presidency for Electricity said in a statement.

On Wednesday, 8 November, the Minister will visit Kriel and Matla power stations, which are also in Mpumalanga. On Thursday, he will visit Camdem power plant.

Ramokgopa is expected to visit Lethabo plant in Gauteng on Monday, 13 November. He will visit the Ankerling and Koeberg plants in the Western Cape on Tuesday, 14 November.

"Minister Ramakgopa will be engaging with management, unions and workers during his upcoming visits," said the Ministry on Saturday.