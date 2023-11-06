Rwanda: Researcher Professor Pierre Rwanyindo Dies at 89

Professor Pierre Rwanyindo, a seasoned researcher in peace studies, has passed on aged 89.

According to his family, he breathed his last on Saturday, 7:30pm at Rwanda Military Hospital in Kanombe, Kigali.

Rwanyindo is most known for his work as the founder of the Institute for Research and Dialogue for Peace (IRDP), a Rwandan think tank that focuses on peace building.

He also worked as a lecturer at the University of Rwanda and the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kigali Independent University.

Speaking to The New Times, Eric Ndushabandi the current director of IRDP, eulogised Rwanyindo as a man of action and promise, as well as a critical and dedicated researcher.

"I met Professor Rwanyindo in Brussels one day in 2012. He was presenting a research paper on ethnicity: Hutu, Tutsis or Twa, a challenge to peace in Rwanda. I asked him very critical questions. He said to me 'When you finish your PhD, come back, we should work together,"' Ndushabandi narrated.

After finalising his thesis, Ndushabandi came back to Rwanda. When Professor Rwanyindo knew that he was back, he called and invited him to work with him on research aimed at managing memories and identities in Rwanda.

"He said, 'Come so we can approach these sensitive questions together for sustainable peace in Rwanda. He is a very courageous man who would touch on very difficult topics," Ndushabandi said.

"He was a great example for me. He was very independent, a very critical and dedicated researcher," he added.