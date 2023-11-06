Rwanda: Mubiru Hits Late Winner as Sunrise FC Stun AS Kigali

An 81st minute goal from striker Yafesi Mubiru was all that Sunrise FC needed to beat AS Kigali at the Kigali Pele Stadium in a Rwanda National Primus League week 10 game on Sunday, November 5.

The result extended the Citizens' winless streak to four consecutive games, putting Andre Casa Mbungo's future at the club in jeopardy.

With new head coach Ugandan Jackson Mayanja on the touchline, Sunrise came into the game motivated as they controlled the game from the onset to the end.

The visitors created a number of decent chances but Yafesi Mubiru and Robert Mukongotya could not capitalize them until the former bundled home the match winner with nine minutes to full time.

AS Kigali, who were without injured shot stopper Yves Kimenyi, also had Erisa Ssekisambu in attack and his experience with Sunrise from last season--in which he missed a penalty that cost Kiyovu Sports the title--seems to be haunting him as he was far from his best on the day.

On the other side, Mubiru broke his goal drought this season when he snatched an 81st-goal that earned Sunrise maximum points. The club's traveling fans were excited to see their team coming back to winning ways after a string run of poor from that cost then coach Hassan Muhire.

Both sides held on in the final nine minutes of the game as Sunrise run away with a deserving 1-0 victory.

Other Games

Etincelles recorded a hard fought 3-2 victory over Bugesera FC at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu. The home side were 3-0 up by the 61st minute but survived a late scare as the Nyamata-based side fought back to score twice.

Elsewhere in Ngoma, Etoile de l'Est pipped Gasogi United by 1-0 as Sunday Inemesit's 57th minute strike made the difference.