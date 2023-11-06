Rwanda: Karenzi Re-Elected Tennis Federation Boss

Théoneste Karenzi has been re-elected for a new four-year term as the president of the Rwanda Tennis Federation (FRT) a position he held since 2019.

The elections, held Sunday, November 5, saw Karenzi win the election with a total of 11/15 votes, beating Theoneste Bahati to the top position.

Karenzi's first election as president of the Tennis Federation was in 2012 but his term was cut short when he resigned from the position to join the parliament in 2013. He spent six years in the House before he returned to lead the federation in 2019.

Besides Karenzi, Clever Ndahayo was elected as first vice-president, receiving a unanimous 15 votes in as many votes while Dr. Jennifer Mbabazi emerged victorious for the second vice-president position, garnering 12 votes out of 15.

Meanwhile, Donati Rutagemwa has been elected as new Secretary General with 10/15 votes, replacing Valens Habimana who has been serving the role for the past four years.