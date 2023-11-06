South Africa: Roads in Kariega Have Been Flooded for Months

Taxi association in Kariega says: "We were promised that the problem would be fixed but it isn't"

It's been six months since Mabhida and Madikizela streets in Area 9, Gunguluza in KwaNobuhle township, Kariega, have been flooded with foul-smelling water.

The roads have been blocking access to RDP homes, churches and creches.

According to some residents in the area, an underground pipe burst a few months ago, causing water to spill onto streets. Due to poor drainage and blocked drains in the community, the area remained flooded.

"Our RDP houses often have frogs. And mosquitoes bite us and our children. Sometimes our children slip and fall in the mess and go to school stinking. This mess is right in the middle of our streets and it's filthy," said resident Lungeka Williams.

She said learners have to be accompanied to walk to the main road every day because taxis no longer come that way. "The pond opposite my RDP house overflowed and dirty water has been oozing from the pond ever since then. The ward councillor saw it with his own eyes and we are still waiting for a solution," she said.

Another resident, Andile Fundam said as soon the municipality fixes the problem, potholes will emerge in these streets. "I suggest that they close those roads soon after fixing the mess to avoid potholes. This problem has been there for a long time and it's making life difficult for us as motorists," he said.

Spokesperson for the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA), Lubabalo Vesele, said that their representatives had complained to municipal officials during the previous Integrated Development Plan (IDP) meeting.

"The uneven streets in Gunguluza are affecting our transport service. We have passengers who stay deep in Gunguluza who can't be dropped in front of their RDP houses because of these stinking pools. In the previous IDP meeting, we were promised that the problem would be fixed but it isn't," he said.

Ward 45 Councillor Sabelo Mabuda (ANC) said he was aware of the problem. "We approached the roads and stormwater directorate within the municipality. The municipality told us they can have the problem fixed as soon as they get the equipment needed. We are putting pressure on the municipality to have this fixed." he said.

Mabuda said he expects the problem will be fixed soon.